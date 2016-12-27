Ajayi (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

The Dolphins clinched a postseason berth in Week 16, but coach Adam Gase has intimated that the team will not rest its starters in the regular season finale. However, Gase did acknowledge that Ajayi sustained a minor shoulder injury late in the win over Buffalo. "Jay was just a little banged up after 32 carries," Gase said. "I think he'll be OK." Ajayi finished with 206 yards Saturday, marking the third time this season that he's eclipsed 200 yards.