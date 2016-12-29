Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Limited at practice Thursday
Ajayi (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant once again Thursday.
We'll have to see if the running back draws an official questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, or is removed from the Dolphins' Week 17 injury report come Friday, but at this stage Ajayi is expected to be a go this weekend.
