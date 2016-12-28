Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Limited at practice Wednesday
Ajayi (shoulder) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.
While the running back may still draw an official questionable designation for Sunday's game against the Patriots, he's expected o play in the contest, per the Palm Beach Post, as well as Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.
