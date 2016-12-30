Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Listed as questionable, but expected to play Sunday
Ajayi (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, but is expected to play this weekend, the Sun Sentinel reports.
Supporting that notion is that Ajayi practiced fully Friday, but it's possible that depending on the flow of the game, the Dolphins could ease up on Ajayi some Sunday, with the upcoming playoffs in mind and fellow RB Kenyan Drake also on hand.
