Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Missing practice after concussion confirmed
Ajayi's concussion was confirmed and he will miss Wednesday's practice, ESPN.com's James Walker reports.
Ajayi left Monday's practice early after taking a big hit from safety T.J. McDonald. The 24-year-old running back will now enter the league protocol, needing to pass every hurdle before he can return to contact work in practice. This could end up costing Ajayi an appearance or two in the preseason, but he still has five-and-a-half weeks to get ready for Miami's opener against the Bucs. He hasn't suffered any other reported concussions since entering the league in 2015.
