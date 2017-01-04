Ajayi is not listed on the Dolphins' injury report in advance of Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers.

Per Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the running back appeared to be headed to the X-Ray room after Week 17's loss to the Patriots. The fact that Ajayi is not listed on the team's injury report supports the optimism that the Dolphins' top rusher relayed afterward with regard to his unspecified issue.