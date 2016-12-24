Ajayi (shoulder) totaled 206 yards and a touchdown on 32 rushes in Saturday's 34-31 overtime win over the Bills. He also secured his only target for three yards.

Ajayi exploded for his third 200-yard game of the season, and second against the Bills. The second-year back was an essential component of a Dolphins game plan that kept things largely conservative through the air, and particularly wore down the Buffalo defense in overtime to set up a game-winning field goal by Andrew Franks. Ajayi notably seemed to be favoring his left shoulder on his last few carries, but noted after the game that although he has an AC joint sprain, he expects to be fine. His status will be monitored throughout the upcoming practice week in anticipation of the New Year's Day season finale against the Patriots.