Ajayi has struggled ever since Mike Pouncey (hip) was lost for the season, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ajayi came on like gang busters when he took over the starting job after Arian Foster was injured but his numbers have taken a quick and steep fall since Pouncey was injured. With Pouncey in the lineup Ajayi was averaging 5.96 YPA, without him, he's down to 3.5 YPA. Ajayi rushed for 214 yards in his first meeting with the Bills but running room should be considerably more difficult to find Saturday in Buffalo.