Ajayi rushed for 33 yards on 16 carries and secured all three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 30-12 wild-card loss to the Steelers.

Ajayi ran into a Steelers run defense determined to avenge the embarrassment he'd caused them back in Week 6 down in South Florida, when he'd rumbled for 204 yards and two touchdowns, his first of what would be three 200-yard tallies on the season. Ajayi found running room at a premium from the opening possession, and ultimately counted an eight-yard run as his longest of the afternoon. The 23-year-old, who appeared to have been injured late in the regular-season finale against the Patriots, also left the field with a shoulder stinger in the latter stages of Sunday's contest. Despite the disappointing finish to the season, the 23-year-old served notice to the rest of the league in 2016 with a 1,272-yard regular-season campaign that also included eight touchdowns, even as he failed to see double-digit carries in a game until Week 5.