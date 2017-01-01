Ajayi, who finished Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots with 59 yards on 16 rushes and three receptions (on three targets) for 20 yards, suffered an unspecified injury during the contest.

Ajayi also declared "I'm good" in response to questions about this status, although it should be noted that he was seen walking to the X-ray room some time prior to making that statement. If the running back is to be taken at his word, then his status for next weekend's Wild Card game versus the Steelers shouldn't be in question. However, his progression through the practice week will ultimately tell the tale with respect to his ability to suit up for what will be Miami's first playoff game since the 2008 season.