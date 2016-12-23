Jenkins (knee) is considered doubtful to play Saturday versus the Bills, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins will bring a banged up defensive unit into their matching with the Bills this week. Jenkins is one of several starters not expected to play due to injury. Neville Hewitt will likely start if Jenkins is indeed forced to miss this game.

