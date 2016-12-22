Jenkins (knee) did not practice Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Salguero notes that it's looking increasingly unlikely that Jenkins will be able to play Saturday after missing his second consecutive practice. Jenkins has been hampered by a knee injury down the stretch and he had an early exit from the Dolphins' Week 15 game against the Jets as a result of the ailment. If Jenkins is unable to play Saturday, look for Neville Hewitt to take his spot at weakside linebacker.