Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins: Not practicing Wednesday
Jenkins (knee) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Jenkins has been dealing with the knee aliment for weeks, and it seems unlikely the Dolphins would risk playing him Sunday when they have already sealed a playoff spot. However, nothing is official yet, so look for more updates to come in the next few days. Should he be ruled out, Neville Hewitt would continue to fill in at linebacker.
