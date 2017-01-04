Jenkins (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jenkins has missed three of the past four games due to the injury. The Dolphins have been beat up on defense and although Jenkins is far from a world beater he will help the Dolphins to control LeVeon Bell and the Steelers run game Sunday. Jenkins should once again start at weakside linebacker for Miami.

