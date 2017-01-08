Dolphins' Jelani Jenkins: Will play Sunday
Jenkins (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Jenkins will return to game action in the Dolphins' wild-card matchup after missing back-to-back tilts due to a knee issue. He's slated to start at outside linebacker per usual.
