The Dolphins plan to meet with Stills' agent while at the Senior Bowl, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Stills had what may be his best season to date for Miami as he led the team with nine touchdown receptions and had 42 receptions and 726 yards, both second-best marks in his career. The Dolphins are hoping when they exchange numbers with his representatives that a deal can be worked out. Stills isn't a top priority but he is someone the Dolphins would like to have back in their offense at the right price.