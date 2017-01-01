Dolphins' Kenny Stills: Gets in end zone again in Week 17 loss
Stills brought in four of seven targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots.
The speedster continues to get into the end zone with regularity, and wraps up the regular season with touchdowns in five of his last six games overall. Stills has also seen an uptick in targets with Matt Moore behind center, having received a combined 15 looks overall the last two games. With his ability to get downfield and his knack for getting into the end zone, Stills figures to be an important component of the team's postseason gameplans.
