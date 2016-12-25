Stills brought in three of eight targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 34-31 overtime win over the Bills.

Stills' third-quarter six-yard touchdown was his fourth in the last five games. The eight targets that he received were also the most he'd seen since Week 11 against the Rams, and equaled his second-highest figure in that category this season. Stills notably saw more looks than Jarvis Landry on Saturday, and his knack for getting into the end zone continues to make him a cost-effective DFS option. He'll look to finish off the regular season with another strong outing against the Patriots in Week 17.