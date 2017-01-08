Stills secured all five of his targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 30-12 wild-card loss to the Steelers.

Stills excelled in his usual complementary role, notching a 36-yard catch in the first half and serving as the team's second-leading receiver in both catches and yardage on the afternoon. The fourth-year pro displayed a knack for getting into the end zone in the latter stages of the season, notching touchdown receptions in five of his last six games, but didn't cross the goal line in Sunday's loss. Although the Dolphins' season ended in disappointing fashion, Stills offered reason for optimism with his 2016 campaign, posting the second-best reception (42) and yardage totals (726) of his career, while establishing a new high-water mark in touchdowns (nine).