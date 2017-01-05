Drake carried four times for 10 yards during the Dolphins' season finale Sunday versus the Patriots.

Despite being listed as the No. 3 running back on the depth chart, Drake out-carried No. 2 runner Damien Williams in each of the past three games to close the season. However, it isn't clear whether the rookie is being afforded an opportunity to claim direct backup duties behind workhorse Jay Ajayi as Williams has still remained involved in the offense, both on the ground and through the air. Nonetheless, both reserve tailbacks merely project as touchdown-reliant fantasy options for this Sunday's playoff game against Pittsburgh.