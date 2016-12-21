Drake carried the ball five times in Saturday's win over the Jets, collecting 16 yards.

Though the totals were modest in both opportunities and yards, Saturday actually represented Drake's biggest chunk of action since Week 3. The rookie fell off after that, never topping more than four touches in a game as Jay Ajayi took hold of the starting gig with Damien Williams providing a change of pace. It's probably too little too late at this point for Drake, but he could continue to see an uptick in action given the fact that Matt Moore is now at quarterback. The Dolphins were run heavy in Moore's first start, rushing 27 times while dropping back 19.