The Dolphins will consider moving Alonso to the weakside linebacker position, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami considered making the move in December but thought it would be to much of a gamble to ask Alonso to switch positions without any advanced warning or practice. The Dolphins don't have any issues with the play of Alonso in the middle but believe with their personnel it could make the team better should he switch to the outside. This plan could change of course should the Dolphins acquire a weakside linebacker via free agency or the draft this year.