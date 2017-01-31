Alonso underwent surgery on his right thumb following the Dolphins' wild-card loss, Adam Caplan of ESPN.com reports. The recovery time is expected to be around six weeks.

Alonso will focus on rehabbing his thumb in order to return in time for the team's offseason workouts. He consistently played through the ailment last season, as he underwent surgery on the thumb in early December. The linebacker may be moving to the weakside linebacker position next season, so the more time he has to get acclimated to the position the better. Look for more updates to come throughout the offseason.