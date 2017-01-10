Alonso will be a restricted free agent when free agency begins in early March.

Alonso had a productive first season in Miami with 115 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries. It would seem that if the Dolphins can't sign him to a long term contract that they may put a restrictive tag on him. The Dolphins defense was at the bottom of most statistical categories this season so it wouldn't seem prudent to let one of their best defenders leave via free agency.