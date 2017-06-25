Dolphins' Koa Misi: Awaiting clearance to return to field
Misi (neck) is still awaiting clearance to return to the field, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.
Misi underwent spinal fusion surgery after suffering a neck injury early in 2016 and was anticipating being cleared by May. However, that time came and went without Misi getting the thumbs up from a team doctor. The Dolphins likely would have cut him instead of restructuring his contract this offseason if they weren't optimistic he'll be able to play in 2017, but his eventual availability is nonetheless far from guaranteed.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...
-
Ranking the Redskins in Fantasy
Fantasy owners have been as hesitant to commit to Kirk Cousins as the Redskins owner has, but...