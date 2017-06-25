Dolphins' Koa Misi: Awaiting clearance to return to field

Misi (neck) is still awaiting clearance to return to the field, Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald reports.

Misi underwent spinal fusion surgery after suffering a neck injury early in 2016 and was anticipating being cleared by May. However, that time came and went without Misi getting the thumbs up from a team doctor. The Dolphins likely would have cut him instead of restructuring his contract this offseason if they weren't optimistic he'll be able to play in 2017, but his eventual availability is nonetheless far from guaranteed.