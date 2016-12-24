Carroo (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Bills, the team's official site reports.

With the top trio of Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker at full health, and fifth wideout Jakeem Grant active for his return capabilities, Carroo is the odd man out.

