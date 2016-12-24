Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Inactive for Week 16 versus Bills
Carroo (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's Week 16 tilt versus the Bills, the team's official site reports.
With the top trio of Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker at full health, and fifth wideout Jakeem Grant active for his return capabilities, Carroo is the odd man out.
More News
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Targeted once in loss•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Scores winning touchdown Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Catches two passes in debut•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Could fill in for DeVante Parker•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Plans to lose seven or eight pounds•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Third-round pick by Miami•