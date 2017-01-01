Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Inactive in Week 17 versus Patriots
Carroo (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 17 tilt versus the Patriots, the team's official site reports.
Carroo unsurprisingly will take a seat once again, as the Dolphins will trot out a healthy wide receiver corps for the regular-season finale.
