Carroo (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Carroo will be held to the sidelines by coach Adam Gase for the third consecutive game as he continues to struggle with earning a role in the Dolphins' offense. Jakeem Grant and Rashawn Scott will be active instead as they serve as depth options at wide receiver.

