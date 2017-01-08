Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Inactive Sunday
Carroo (coach's decision) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Carroo will be held to the sidelines by coach Adam Gase for the third consecutive game as he continues to struggle with earning a role in the Dolphins' offense. Jakeem Grant and Rashawn Scott will be active instead as they serve as depth options at wide receiver.
More News
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Quiet rookie campaign•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Inactive in Week 17 versus Patriots•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Inactive for Week 16 versus Bills•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Targeted once in loss•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Scores winning touchdown Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Leonte Carroo: Catches two passes in debut•