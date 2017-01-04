Carroo totaled three receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown during his rookie season.

Taken in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft after a record-breaking tenure at Rutgets, Carroo played on less than 15 percent of the Dolphins' offensive snaps this season as his main responsibilities came on special teams. However, teammate Kenny Stills is an unrestricted free agent and may not be back in 2017. In such a scenario, Carroo could emerge as Miami's No. 3 wideout behind Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker.