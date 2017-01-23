Williams is a potential salary-cap cut this offseason, ESPN reports.

The Dolphins signed Williams to a two-year, $17 million contract last spring in order to replace the pass-rushing prowess Olivier Vernon (Giants) provided. However, Williams logged a career-low 1.5 sacks during his first season in Miami, a disappointing total considering he averaged 10.7 sacks per season over the last four years. Now due $8.5 million in 2017, Williams is a candidate to be cut this offseason in order to free up cap space.