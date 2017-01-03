Williams (ankle) is expected to be waived by the Dolphins this offseason, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The Williams experiment didn't work out as planned for the Dolphins this season, as the veteran defensive lineman lost his starting job midway through the season due to a lack of production. In 13 games he has only registered 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one pass deflection. Furthermore, Williams is the sixth-highest paid player on the team and would make over $8.4 million next season. He is expected to be waived before the fifth day of the 2017 season, because if he remains on the roster any longer he will be guaranteed $3.5 for next year.