Gray signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins on Thursday, Omar Kelly of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Gray has been in the NFL for almost five full seasons, but the upcoming 2017 campaign will be the first time he's had the same employer for two consecutive years after previous stops with San Francisco, Cleveland, Buffalo, and Minnesota. He'll finish out the 2016 season as added depth at tight end and will likely have the same role in the duration of his tenure with the Dolphins.