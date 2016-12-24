Moore completed 16 of 30 passes for 233 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 34-31 overtime win over the Bills. He also lost a yard on his only rush.

The veteran backup demonstrated once again why a capable second quarterback is such a valuable commodity, doing a solid job of managing the game and giving the Dolphins a chance to hang on for the pivotal victory. Moore was fortunate in multiple respects Saturday, as he was able to lean heavily on Jay Ajayi, who blistered the Bills for the second time this season to the tune of 206 yards on the ground. He also benefited from some highly incompetent tackling on the part of the Buffalo defense, which missed multiple opportunities to bring down DeVante Parker on his 56-yard catch-and-run touchdown, and which repeated the dubious feat on a 44-yard reception by tailback Damien Williams. With no definitive timetable for Ryan Tannehill's (knee) return, Moore will presumably be behind center once again in the New Year's Day season finale against the Patriots.