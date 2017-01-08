Moore completed 29 of 36 passes for 289 yards with a touchdown and interception in Sunday's 30-12 wild-card loss to the Steelers. He also gained two yards on one rush and lost two fumbles.

The final numbers look more than adequate from a fantasy perspective, but three untimely mistakes ultimately defined Moore's afternoon and sealed the Dolphins' fate. Moore lost the handle on a late second-quarter sack by James Harrison deep in Steelers territory, and then repeated the dubious feat on the opening possession of the third quarter when he was separated from the ball by Mike Mitchell at the Steelers' 42. The veteran signal-caller then failed to see Ryan Shazier on a pass over the middle for Jarvis Landry on the next possession, leading to an interception and return by the former to Dolphins' 25-yard line. Moore otherwise hung tough on a day when he was brought down five times overall and hit on many other occasions, including one instance when he had to leave the game for one play after a hard hit by Bud Dupree. Although he ultimately couldn't get his team past the opening postseason game, Moore once again validated his reputation as one of the NFL's most capable backups with his performance over the last three weeks of the regular season and Sunday's contest.