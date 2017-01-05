Dolphins' Matt Moore: Set to start Sunday's game
Moore is slated to start Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers, the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Per the report, Ryan Tannehill is not even in line to suit up as a backup, as he works his way back from a knee injury. In four games this season, including three starts, Moore logged a 105.6 passer rating, while recording an 8:3 TD:INT ratio in that span. He'll take aim Sunday at a Pittsburgh defense that ranked 16th in the league in the passing yards allowed department, with an average mark of 242.6 per game.
