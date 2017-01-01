Moore completed 24 of 34 passes for 205 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Patriots. He also fumbled once but recovered.

Moore was efficient enough in the regular-season finale, despite the fact that his team's defense was steamrolled by a Patriots team vying for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He displayed particular rapport with Jarvis Landry, connecting with the PPR monster on nine of the team-high 12 targets he directed his way. While Moore has certainly proven capable of leading the Miami offense in his three starts during Ryan Tannehill's (knee) absence, the stakes will be considerably higher and the conditions much tougher if he finds himself under center in next weekend's Wild Card showdown versus the Steelers. Tannehill's status remains up in the air, and certainly will be monitored closely as the practice week unfolds.