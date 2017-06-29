Pouncey (hip) is expected to be ready for the Dolphins' regular-season opener, but he still hasn't been cleared by doctors heading into training camp, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Pouncey was unable to participate in the Dolphins' offseason program due to a recurring hip injury, and the issue could impact his availability for Week 1 if he suffers even a minor setback. If Pouncey is unavailable to play center out of the gate, Kraig Urbik will likely fill in as the starter.