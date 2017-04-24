Pouncey (hip) had a stem cell procedure "within the past few weeks" and will require crutches to move about for the time being, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Pouncey remains in rehabilitation from a season-ending hip injury but isn't expected to need crutches much longer. Thankfully he hasn't experienced any kind of setback in his recovery and shouldn't require any additional surgery. While Miami management will likely treat Pouncey with extreme caution throughout the remainder of the offseason -- and could potentially hold him out for the majority of the preseason as well -- the three-time All-Pro center remains on track to play in the Dolphins' regular-season opener against the Buccaneers, according to Adam Beasley of The Miami Herald.