Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh: Will miss Pro Bowl
Suh (undisclosed) has pulled out of the Pro Bowl due to a minor procedure he has underwent, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
There is no word yet as to what the exact nature of the procedure was but it is not viewed to be a serious issue or one that will impact him for training camp.
