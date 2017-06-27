Scott is dealing with a foot injury, Charles Trainor Jr. of The Miami Herald reports.

Scott was known to have missed out on the final portion of OTAs, but the injury he was tending to wasn't previously clear. The Dolphins are "hopeful" he'll be ready in time for training camp.

