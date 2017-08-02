Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Activated from NFI list

Jones (calf) has been activated off the Dolphins' non-football injury list.

Jones' return to the active roster comes as a good sign for Miami. The projected Week 1 starting safety had been dealing with a lingering calf issue for the beginning part of training camp but it looks as if he's good to go now. The 29-year-old logged 51 tackles and a pick over the course of six games last season. When healthy, he's a reliable source of tackles in IDP formats, which was very much the case in 2015, when Jones racked up 135 stops.