Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Activated from NFI list

Jones (calf) has been activated off the Dolphins' non-football injury list.

Jones' return to the active roster comes as a good sign for Miami. The projected Week 1 starting safety had been dealing with a lingering calf issue for the beginning part of training camp but it looks as if he's good to go now. The 29-year-old logged 51 tackles and a pick over the course of six games last season. When healthy, he's a reliable source of tackles in IDP formats, which was very much the case in 2015, when Jones racked up 135 stops.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories