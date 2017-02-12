Jones (shoulder) is scheduled to begin offseason workouts after making a full recovery from shoulder surgery, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones was forced to sit out of the team's last 10 games of the season due to a shoulder injury. According to the report, Jones claims that he "feels great" and should be a full go for the start of the season barring any setbacks. Jones figures to function as a depth secondary weapon next year.