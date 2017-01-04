Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Does not practice Wednesday

Tannehill (knee) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Head coach Adam Gase did not rule out the possibility of Tannehill starting Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Steelers, but the quarterback's absence from practice Wednesday certainly doesn't help his case. A decision has yet to be made on whether or not he will practice Thursday, so look for more updates to come in the next 24 hours. In the meantime, Matt Moore will continue to handle the Dolphins' first-team snaps.