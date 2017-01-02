Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Expects to practice this week

Tannehill (knee) could practice this week, leaving a small window of opportunity for the quarterback to start Sunday against the Steelers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports. Head coach Adam Gase said of the situation, "I need to get a lot of information: I have to see him practice and I have to see him move around and I have to feel really good about it."

Backup Matt Moore has played well in the three games since Tannehill went down with a left knee sprain, throwing eight touchdowns to just three interceptions and leading the Dolphins to a 2-1 record during the stretch. However, the team would prefer to have Tannehill under center, an option that will only be possible if he is cleared for practice this week. Look for more updates to come in the next few days, but until any new information is released, Matt Moore will remain the starter for Sunday.