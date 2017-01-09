Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Finishes strong prior to injury

Tannehill (knee) passed for 2,995 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while also rushing 39 times for 164 yards and another score in 13 games played this season.

Tannehill endured a rocky transition into new head coach Adam Gase's system, accounting for seven total touchdowns and seven interceptions through Miami's first five games, which included merely one Dolphins win. However, after that stretch, Tannehill showed strong improvement over the second half of the campaign, registering a quarterback rating of at least 97.4 in five of his subsequent eight contests, coinciding with seven victories. Unfortunately, he suffered a hit to his left knee during Week 14, leaving him with slight tears in his MCL and ACL. That injury kept him sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, and despite returning as a limited practice participant last Friday, he couldn't play in Sunday's playoff loss to the Steelers. Now with a full offseason to return to health, Tannehill will look to build on the back half of this season, which overall included a career-best completion percentage (67.1) and yards-per-attempt average (7.70), with a developing stable of offensive weapons next term.