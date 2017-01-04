Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Iffy for Sunday's game

Coach Adam Gase acknowledged Wednesday that "unless something changes drastically in the next few days," Matt Moore will start in place of Tannehill (knee) Sunday against the Steelers, Miami Herald reports.

Tannehill, who was spotted in street clothes during Wednesday's practice sporting a brace on his left knee, will need to get some practice reps in for that prognosis to change, with his next opportunity to do so arriving Thursday. Even if he is able to take the field as the week progresses, Tannehill would still need to demonstrate adequate movement/mobility in order to be a candidate to return to action this weekend.