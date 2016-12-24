Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Inactive for Week 16 versus Bills

Tannehill (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 16 tilt versus the Bills, the team's official site reports.

The designation is a mere formality, as Tannehill had already been declared out, with a return date this season still far from a certainty. Matt Moore will once again line up behind center in a pivotal matchup for the Dolphins.

