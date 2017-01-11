Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Knee procedure not ruled out

The Dolphins have not ruled out the possibility that Tannehill could undergo offseason surgery to repair his left knee, the Miami Herald reports.

Tannehill sprained both his ACL and MCL back on Dec. 11 and though the QB practiced some this past Friday, he was unable to rally in time to join the Dolphins' playoff push. As the team's offseason gets underway, doctors are in the process of evaluating how to manage the next steps in Tannehill's recovery. A procedure of some sort thus remains a possibility for the QB at this time and in such a scenario, his participation in the team's offseason program could be impacted.