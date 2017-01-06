Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Limited practice Friday

Tannehill (knee) was a limited participant in practice Friday, the Miami Herald reports.

The session was Tannehill's first since suffering what the report describes as "slight tears in the MCL and ACL of his left knee" back on Dec. 11. While the Dolphins have already indicated that Tannehill is not in line to play Sunday against the Steelers, there's hope that the QB might be an option in the second round of the playoffs in the event that Miami is able to defeat Pittsburgh this weekend.