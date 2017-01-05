Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Not in line to play in Sunday's playoff game

Tannehill (knee) is not in line to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Steelers, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Tannehill had been hopeful for a return to practice this week, but after failing to take the practice field Wednesday, the team has elected to hand Matt Moore his fourth straight start. If Moore is able to pull off the upset victory and advance, Tannehill's practice participation the following week would likely be the best indicator of his chances of suiting up in the postseason.